Minard “Rooster” Abernathy, Jr of Pulaski passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at his residence. He was born in Pulaski, TN on December 5, 1935 and was 86 years old.
He was a married and devoted husband to Mardra Abernathy, and was a veteran of the United States Army. He loved his family, fixing bicycles, and going hunting and fishing. He was a licensed taxidermist and worked for the Pulaski Electric System, Moonglow Drive inn, Genesco, Giles County Hospital, and Westhill School. He enjoyed watching wrestling and most of all spending time with his family.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 25th from 11:00am until 12:00pm at the Greater Faith Missionary Baptist Church with a funeral service to follow at 12:00pm.
Burial will be in the Middle TN Veterans Cemetery
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mardra Abernathy, parents, Minard Abernathy, Sr. and Ruthie Douglas, son, Wesley Brown, and daughter, Amanda Abernathy.
He is survived by,
Daughter, Sheila McCollom of Pulaski
Daughter, Sherryl Brown of Nashville
Son, Minard Abernathy III of Pulaski
Son, John Abernathy of Pulaski
8 Grandchildren
6 Great grandchild.
Host of cousins also survive.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory in charge of arrangements for Minard “Rooster” Abernathy
