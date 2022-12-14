Minister Peggy Elaine Johnson Jones age 75 years old of Pulaski was born on December 1, 1947 in rural Giles County, TN to the late Rosenau Johnson, Sr and Andize Gilbert Johnson; both from Limestone County, AL. During the early morning hours of Friday, December 9, 2022, Minister Peggy E. Jones was graciously called home to be with her Merciful Heavenly Father. Throughout her life she had the opportunity to serve as a loving daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend. She loved staying busy and would do anything she could to help anyone. Peggy was educated in the Giles County school system and was married to the late Robert Lee Ingram of Pulaski, TN, until his untimely death in 1969. She was employed for many years in the textile and shoe manufacturing industries of Giles County, TN and the surrounding areas. She later met and was married to the late John W. “Butch” Jones. She was employed with the Gabriel Rider/Arvin Meritor Corporation from which she had the pleasure to retire after many years. Upon retirement Peggy started her own business; Jones Fabric, Drapery and Upholstery. This business was as much a job as it was a ministry. Min Jones loved sewing and creating unique designs for her loyal customers. She also enjoyed serving the people of Giles County and beyond with her talents. Peggy was baptized at an early age and was a member of the First Missionary Baptist Church of Elkmont, AL under the leadership of Rev. Earl Scruggs, Sr. for many years. She was called into the ministry on October 19, 1997. She was ordained as a minister under the tutelage of the Reverend Richard Hamlet of Toney, AL. She was also a member of the First Missionary Baptist Church of Pulaski where she served in many roles, most recently as an associate minister. Min. Jones was also an active member of the Greater Richland Creek M.B. Association, Inc. Minister Peggy was always willing to lend a helping hand. She volunteered in the H.A.T.S. program. She led mission trips to help those affected by tornadoes, floods and other natural disasters. She was a member of Women on a Mission, Family, Children and Education (FCE) and the NAACP. She was also a co-founder and member of “The Looking Back on our Heritage quilting club”. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings: Mary Johnson, Joe Johnson, Harold Johnson, Wendell Johnson and Elizabeth R. Appleton. She leaves to cherish her memory; daughters: Vicki (JohnnyRay) Coleman, Connie Johnson, of Pulaski, Tn. Marchel (Kenny) Daniyan of Mt Juliet, TN; son: Tony Johnson of Pulaski, TN; three sisters: Mildred Hambrick, Annie Laura (Albert) Smith, and Jennie (Michael) Houston; Brother: “Rosenau, “RJ”(Patricia) Johnson and Brother-in-law: L.C. Ingram. She also leaves to cherish her memory 17 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Although absent from our sight, she will always be present in our hearts. Memorial Service for Minister Peggy Elaine Johnson Jones will be held on Saturday, December 17, 2022 beginning 12Noon at The Greater Richland Creek Missionary Baptist Association (Central Building) 1033 Bledsoe Road, Pulaski, Tennessee. Wearing of masks is strongly encouraged. Jordan Funeral Home is charge of the arrangements for Minister Peggy Elaine Johnson Jones.
