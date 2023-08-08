Miranda Lynn of Pulaski, TN passed away on August 5th, 2023 at Maury Regional Hospital in Columbia, Tennessee. She was born on September 8th, 1993, in Pulaski, Tennessee and was 29 years old.
Miranda was an inspiration to her family and everyone who knew her. Although faced with medical concerns all her life, she never gave up. She fought everyday to continue on with life no matter what. She really felt she could conquer the world. She loved her family and friends the most and was a child of God. Miranda loved to shop, never met a stranger, and had a heart of gold.
The visitation will be 3:00 to 5:00 Wednesday, August 9th, 2023, at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home.
The service will follow at 5:00pm, August 9th, 2023, in the chapel of Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home with Bro. Mark Johnson officiating.
The burial will follow in the New Zion Cemetery in Pulaski, Tennessee.
Miranda was preceded in death by her grandmother Sharon Powell Bennett.
She is survived by,
Mother, Phyllis Prince of Pulaski, Tennessee.
Brother, Trever Blake Curtis of Pulaski, Tennessee.
Brother, Trenton Holt of Pulaski, Tennessee.
Sister, Lora (Jordan) Alexander of Loretto, Tennessee.
Grandmother, Julia Shedd of Pulaski, Tennessee.
Grandfather, George Phillip Prince of Kentucky.
Fiancé, Presley Cowan of Alabama.
Nephew, Taten Curtis of Pulaski, Tennessee.
Aunts, Dana (Jody) Mattox and Sherry Stanley.
Uncle, Phillip Prince of Kentucky.
Step-mother, Vicki (Michael) Sundeen of Loretto, Tennessee.
Cousins, Brooklyn Tease and Tyler Singleton.
Many other family and friends also survive.
