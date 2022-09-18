LOCAL OBITUARY

Misty Dawn Bivens , age 44 of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Friday September 16, 2022 at Home.  She was a native of Lawrence Co,TN.a Homemaker,and a Christian.  Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Tuesday September 20, 2022 at 11:00 am.  Mikey Fisher will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Loretto Memorial Gardens.   

Visitation will be from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Monday September 19, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel. 

Survivors are: 

Fur Baby-         Tippy 

Fiance-              Wayne Estes                                                            Lawrenceburg, TN 

Parents-            Sherryl Luna (Tony)                                                           Loretto, TN 

                          Billy Bivens (Stephanie)                                                      Leoma, TN 

Brother-           B. J. Bivens (Jennifer & Child Jordan)                             Loretto, TN 

Sisters-             Amy Bivens Norwood (Ken & Children, Liz & Kendra) Leoma, TN 

                         Leigh Brewer Scott (Nick & Children, Brock, Kimmy,  Gavin Roland 

Lawrenceburg, TN 

Becky Bivens Neal (Child John Hollis)                                                         Leoma, TN 

Numerous Aunts, Uncles, Cousins & Friends Also Survive 

      

      

      

      

      

LORETTO MEMORIAL CHAPEL 

 is in charge of all arrangements. 

(931) 853-6995 

To plant a tree in memory of Misty Bivens as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you