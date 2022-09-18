Misty Dawn Bivens , age 44 of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Friday September 16, 2022 at Home. She was a native of Lawrence Co,TN.a Homemaker,and a Christian. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Tuesday September 20, 2022 at 11:00 am. Mikey Fisher will be officiating. Burial will follow in Loretto Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Monday September 19, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
Fur Baby- Tippy
Fiance- Wayne Estes Lawrenceburg, TN
Parents- Sherryl Luna (Tony) Loretto, TN
Billy Bivens (Stephanie) Leoma, TN
Brother- B. J. Bivens (Jennifer & Child Jordan) Loretto, TN
Sisters- Amy Bivens Norwood (Ken & Children, Liz & Kendra) Leoma, TN
Leigh Brewer Scott (Nick & Children, Brock, Kimmy, Gavin Roland
Lawrenceburg, TN
Becky Bivens Neal (Child John Hollis) Leoma, TN
Numerous Aunts, Uncles, Cousins & Friends Also Survive
LORETTO MEMORIAL CHAPEL
is in charge of all arrangements.
(931) 853-6995
