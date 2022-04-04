Mitchell Leonard Conley, age 63 of Lawrenceburg, TN, passed away on Monday, April 4, 2022 at Countryside Health and Rehabilitation. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. In his spare time, he enjoyed woodworking and working outdoors.
He is preceded in death by his Parents, John Lewis Conley Sr. and Carolyn Louise Conley
He is survived by his Daughter, Kayla Elizabeth Conley; Brothers, John Lewis Conley Jr. (Patsy) and Kenneth Virgil Conley (Monitta); Sister, Debra Foster; Several Nieces and Nephews.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.pettusturnbo.com
All arrangements to be handled by Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Home
