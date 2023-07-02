Monica Jane Myers, age 56, of Pulaski, Tennessee passed away July 1, 2023.
Monica was born in Pulaski, Tennessee on December 8, 1966 to William Alton and Helen Geneva Smith Tosh.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Makenzie Brianna Myers, as well as her grandparents, Archie Felton and Etta Ruby Campbell Smith and William Alexander and Lily Gaynell Hall Tosh.
Survivors include her father, William Alton Tosh, her mother, Helen Geneva Smith Tosh, and her husband Dwight Myers, all of Pulaski, her daughter Melaina Myers of Columbia, her brother, Jackie Tosh and Rhonda of Pulaski, her sisters, Melissa Tosh and Amanda of Pulaski, and Miranda Tosh of Pulaski, her nieces, Kaitlynn Conway and Joel of Birmingham, Amber Bates and Josh of Pulaski, Chelsea Williams and Dustin of Texas, and Jenna White of Pulaski, her nephew, Aaron Greer and Victoria of Huntsville, and her great nieces and nephews, Ryleigh, Cohen, Birdie, and Makenna.
Visitation with the family will begin at 12 Noon on Monday, July 3, 2023 at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home, where Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Burial to follow at Rose Hill Cemetery.
The family requests Memorial Contributions to be made to the Makenzie Myers Memorial Scholarship, at C,B, & S Bank, 317 W. Madison Street Pulaski, TN 38478.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.