Morland Ezell, age 84 of Lawrenceburg, TN departed this life Friday May 27, 2022, at
N.H.C. Pulaski after an extended illness. He was a native of Lawrence County, TN.
Retired Pipe Fitter for T.V.A. Veteran of the United States Airforce. Member of New Hope
Baptist Church and former Pastor of Independent Bible Baptist Church in Leoma, TN.
Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Wednesday, June 1, 2022,
At 11:00 am with Rodney Krick and T.R. Williams officiating. Burial to follow in
Bonnertown Cemetery with Military Honors at Graveside..
Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Tuesday May 31, 2022, at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
Son- Darvis Ezell, Toledo, OH
Daughter- Teresa Bryant (Kerry) Lawrenceburg, TN
Brother- Cleland Ezell Loretto, TN
Sisters- Wynell Gallian Leoma, TN
Sue Meade Grafton, OH
3-Grandchildren
Several Nieces and Nephews
Preceded In Death By:
Wife- Margie Ezell
Father- Tom Ezell
Mother- Ava Wilson Ezell
Brothers- Mancel Ezell
Wayland Ezell
