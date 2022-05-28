LOCAL OBITUARY

Morland Ezell, age 84 of Lawrenceburg, TN departed this life Friday May 27, 2022, at  

N.H.C. Pulaski after an extended illness. He was a native of Lawrence County, TN. 

Retired Pipe Fitter for T.V.A. Veteran of the United States Airforce. Member of New Hope 

Baptist Church and former Pastor of Independent Bible Baptist Church in Leoma, TN. 

Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, 

At 11:00 am with Rodney Krick and T.R. Williams officiating. Burial to follow in 

Bonnertown Cemetery with Military Honors at Graveside.. 

Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Tuesday May 31, 2022, at Loretto Memorial Chapel. 

Survivors are: 

Son-                     Darvis Ezell,                   Toledo, OH 

Daughter-           Teresa Bryant (Kerry)      Lawrenceburg, TN 

Brother-              Cleland Ezell                   Loretto, TN 

Sisters-               Wynell Gallian                 Leoma, TN 

                           Sue Meade                       Grafton, OH 

3-Grandchildren 

Several Nieces and Nephews 

Preceded In Death By: 

Wife-                   Margie Ezell 

Father-                Tom Ezell 

Mother-               Ava Wilson Ezell 

Brothers-            Mancel Ezell 

                           Wayland Ezell 

