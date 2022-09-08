Mr. General Frank “Tony” Stinnett of Pulaski, age 63 was born January 28, 1959. He rested Saturday, September 3, 2022.
General received his name from his cousin General Arthur Harris who was named after General Mac Arthur. General “Tony” received his name because he liked Tony the Tiger cereal so he was “Tony the Tiger” and Tony just stuck with him. Tony was a man of few words but when he spoke he was like “E. F. Hutton”, everybody listened.
Tony was the oldest of 3 siblings. Because of his eyesight the school system didn’t have the capability 50 years ago for his handicap as they do now. He was intelligent beyond his time.
Tony was preceded in death by his mother, Marthe Stinnett Starlings Currin; his grandparents, Bufford Stinnett and Aliene Lester Stinnett; and Alberta Dee Stinnett. Two wonderful men that loved Tony as their own son were the late husband’s of his mother, Rev. J. W. Starlings Sr. and Early Currin Jr.
Although Tony had no children of his own, he cherished and spoiled his nieces, Maya and great nieces, Nima and Naomi.
Tony was a very loving kind gentle soul who loved the Lord, his family and his church. He gave untiringly of himself to Powell Chapel AME Church until his health failed him. His most favorite that brought him joy was seeing the beauty of the cemetery being kept up each year when the grass was cut and mowed.
He leaves to cherish his memory: Sister, Hester Eubanks Rodgers; Brother, Vincent Quay Vance; Uncle, Rev. Bufford Stinnett; Nieces, Maya (Fiance’ Denta Scruggs)Rodgers, Tyneshia and Sherricka Vance and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public walkthrough viewing for Mr. General Frank “Tony” Stinnett will be held on Thursday, September 8, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Jordan Funeral Home 327 Mill Street, Pulaski, Tennessee.
Funeral Service will be on Friday, September 9, 2022 beginning with 10:00am visitation until 10:30am and the funeral service immediately following at 10:30am at Campbell Chapel AME Church 311 Mill Street, Pulaski, Tennessee.
Interment will be in Powell Chapel Cemetery in Pulaski.
Social distancing and wearing of masks is required. Temperature screening will be conducted.
Jordan Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements for Mr. General Frank “Tony” Stinnett
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.