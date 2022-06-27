Muneca Vega, 39, of Lexington, passed away June 25, 2022, at her residence. She was a native of Buffalo, NY, and a Christian.
Survivors include:
Brothers: Steven Schroeder & Peter Vega
Preceded in death by:
Parents: Peter Vega & Lorraine Schroeder Vega
There will be a memorial service at a later date.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Muneca Vega as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.