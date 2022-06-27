LOCAL OBITUARY

Muneca Vega, 39, of Lexington, passed away June 25, 2022, at her residence.  She was a native of Buffalo, NY, and a Christian.

Survivors include:

            Brothers:  Steven Schroeder & Peter Vega

Preceded in death by:

            Parents:  Peter Vega & Lorraine Schroeder Vega

There will be a memorial service at a later date.

Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

