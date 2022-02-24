Myrtle Payne Brown, age 92
Born February 8, 1930 in Columbia, TN and grew up in Huntsville, AL where she graduated from Huntsville High School. She married Jack Stanley Brown on December 31, 1948. After some short stays in Texas, Virginia, and Iowa, she returned to Alabama in 1968 for Jack to take a Professor of Biology position at then Florence State University.
Myrtle received a Masters Degree in Library Science from the University of North Alabama in 1972 and began a teaching career with the Lauderdale County school system. She taught at Lauderdale County High School, Central High School, and then retired from Rogers High School as the school Librarian.
After retirement, she organized and started the library for Shoals Christian School with Jack as her assistant. Shoals Christian named the library “The Brown Library” in their honor for their 50th wedding anniversary.
Myrtle loved social get togethers with her friends from UNA and First United Methodist Church. She and Jack were avid Bridge players for many years.
She is survived by her children, Patricia Bratcher and husband Brad, Stan Brown and wife Jackie; grandchildren: Angela Ford, Chris Sonego and wife Kelsey, Scott Bratcher, Allison Brown, and Jessica Sutton and husband John; great grandchildren: Bonnie Ford and Rhett Sonego.
Arrangements provided by Greenhill Funeral Home. She will have a private graveside service. Remembrances to The Brown Library at Shoals Christian School.
