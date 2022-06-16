N. A. Hood Jr., age 94, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Monday, June 13, 2022, at Southern TN Regional Health System in Lawrenceburg, TN. He was a native of Lawrence County, TN, retired from Murray Ohio, and a member of Immanuel Baptist Church. Mr. Hood served his country in the U.S. Army during WWII.
He was preceded in death by his parents, N. A. Hood, Sr. and Lucy Catherine Dollar Hood; and his wife, Emmanola Staggs Hood.
He is survived by several loving nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 2:00 PM Saturday, June 18, 2022, with Reggie Coleman officiating. Interment will follow at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens in Lawrenceburg, TN. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
