Nancy Bradburn Hobbs, age 68, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Monday, August 01, 2022, at Meadowbrook Health & Rehabilitation Center in Pulaski, TN. She was a native of Lawrence County, TN, and retired from Frito Lay.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Basil and Willie Sue Riddle Bradburn.
She is survived by two daughters, Fallon Hobbs (Daylee Lewis) of Lawrenceburg, TN, and Christy Busby (Michael) of Leoma, TN; one son, Allen Luna (Mary) of St. Joseph, TN; two sisters, Mary Skelton (Ricky) of Hohenwald, TN, and Elizabeth Englett (Mark) of Ethridge, TN; three brothers, Lonnie Bradburn (Ethel) of Summertown, TN, Johnny Bradburn (Bonnie) of Lawrenceburg, TN, and Donald Bradburn (Lisa) of Summertown, TN; twelve grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Wednesday, August 03, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Graveside services and interment will be conducted at Barnesville Cemetery at 1:00 PM Thursday, August 04, 2022. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.