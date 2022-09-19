Nancy Carol Reedy, age 74 of Leoma, TN, passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022.
She is preceded in death by her Husband, Billy Reedy Sr., Parents, Delbert and Lucille Wims; Son, Timothy Russell; Brother, John Wims; Sister, Linda Bell
She is survived by her Children, Angela Russell, Max Reedy, Billy Reedy Jr.; Brothers, Carlos Wims, Phillip Wims; Sisters, Nina Young (Ray), Brenda Kendall (Roylee), Lelia Coward, Donna Russell (Geary); Sister-in-Law, Jacky Wims; Grandchildren, Haley Goshert, Madison Goshert, Tyler Reedy (Brooke), Connor Reedy; several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at the Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Chapel on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
The Funeral Service will be held at the Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Chapel on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Brother David Simmerman officiating.
Interment will be at Bethel Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.pettusturnbo.com
All arrangements to be handled by Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Home
