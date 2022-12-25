Nancy Edger Koger of Pulaski passed away on Friday evening, December 22, 2022, at her home in Giles County. She was born on April 29, 1962, in Huntsville, AL and was 60 years old.
Nancy was a loving mother and grandmother. She loved quilting and sewing, making soap, gardening, loved baking, and loved Kombocha.
A graveside service will be Monday December 26, 2022, at 1:00 pm at the Moore Memorial Cemetery in Huntland, Tennessee.
She was preceded in death by her husband Hershell David Koger. Her parents A. C. and Joyce Boyd Edger.
She is survived by her daughter: Amy (Derek) Byrdsong of Madison, AL; daughter: Susan (Guy) Huntley of Pulaski, TN; son: Josh (Leanne) Koger of Pulaski, TN; daughter: Sarah (Tim) Dunn of Lawrenceburg, TN; son: Hershell (Bryn) Koger of Atlanta, GA; son: Levi (Kimberlyn) Koger of Hazel Green, AL; son: Noah (Olivia) Koger of Harvest, AL; daughter: Annabelle Koger of Pulaski, TN; daughter: Ruthie Koger of Pulaski, TN; daughter: Olivia Koger of Pulaski, TN; brothers: Stan Edger and Adam Edger; 24 Grandchildren. Many nieces and nephews also survive.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements for Nancy Edger Koger.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.