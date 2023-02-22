Nancy Faye Littrell, age 76, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Sunday, February 19, 2023, at NHC Healthcare of Scott in Lawrenceburg, TN. She was a native of Lawrence County, TN, a homemaker, and a member of Beech Grove Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her father, Buford Clinton, Sr.; her mother, Cora Mae Covington Gunter; and her husband, Ray Gene Littrell.
She is survived by two daughters, Jeanie Wilcoxson (Nathan) and Janie Gibbs (Rick); three sisters, Margaret Butler, Frances Lackey, and Rachael Peters; one brother, Buford Clinton, Jr.; nine grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and special friends, Frankie Shacklett and Sherry Fleming.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Thursday, February 23, 2023, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 11:00 AM Friday, February 24, 2023, with Bob Johnston and David Gallaher officiating. Interment will follow at Houser Cemetery in Lawrence County, TN. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
