LOCAL OBITUARY

Nancy Jane House Harris, 87, of Lexington, AL, passed away May 7, 2023 at NAMC. Nancy was a loving homemaker, wife, mother, sister, and grandmother and a member of the Methodist faith. She was a native of Alexandria Bay, NY.

Nancy is survived by:

Sons: Robert Souva of Colorado & Brian Souva of Oregon

Daughters: Monique Carroll (Gary) of Lexington & Melissa Oakes of Florence, AL

(19) Grandchildren and (29) Great-grandchildren

Numerous Nieces and Nephews

She was preceded in death by:

Husbands: Robert Souva (for 12 years) and John Harris (for 41 years)

Parents: Nelson and Pauline House

Son: Bradley Harris

Sisters: Betty, Helen, and Jackie

Visitation will be Thursday, May 11, 2023 from 12:30 P.M.-2:30 P.M. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The Memorial Service will follow at 2:30 P.M. in the chapel with Bro. Mike Nabors officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Breast Cancer Awareness in Nancy’s honor.

Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Recommended for you