Nancy Jo Hayes of Pulaski passed away August 11, 2023. She was an avid Seamstress and 68 years old.
Nancy was born December 8, 1954 to the late Billie Gene and Emma Jean Alsup Townsend. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Butch Hayes, and several brothers and sisters.
Survivors include her son, Billy Hayes of Pulaski, her daughter, Tonia Malone and Caleb of Goodspring, her brother Billy Townsend of Minor Hill, her sister, Judy Bassham and Stanley of Anderson, her grandchildren, Kinsley Owens and Taylor of Beech Hill, Ashlynn Steadman of Goodspring, Laney Pickett of Goodspring, and Aubrey Malone of Goodspring, and several nieces, nephews, and friends.
Visitation with the family will be held from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. Monday, August 14, 2023 at Carr & Erwin Funeral Home, where Funeral Services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Burial to follow at Oxford Cemetery.
