Nancy Mann Connors of Pulaski, Tennessee, passed away Tuesday April 5, 2022, at NHC of Pulaski. She was born in Nanticoke, Pennsylvania on January 28, 1934 and was 88 years old.
Nancy started working for Southern New England Telephone Company, Bridgeport Connecticut and retired with over 30 years of service. She later moved to Palm Beach Gardens Florida where she worked at Jupiter Middle School cafeteria. Nancy moved to Conyers, Georgia for a few years and in 2006 she moved to Pulaski, Tennessee where she spent her last years. To know Nancy was to love her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Connors, her parents, William (Bill) and Rondell Mann, Brother, Bill Mann, and sisters, Eleanor Mann Neigh and Margaret (Peggy) Evans.
She is survived by her,
sister Helen (Steve) Jones of Pulaski
Many nieces and nephews also survive.
Nancy leaves many lifelong friends and will always be remembered with her fur baby Barnaby.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements for Nancy Jean Mann Connors.
