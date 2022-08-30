Nancy May Bilyeu of Pulaski passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022, at NHC Pulaski. She was born in Columbus, Ohio on April 10, 1948 and was 74 years old.
Nancy graduated from Good Samaritan School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse. She became the Brigade Chief Nurse for the Alaska State Defense Force. She was a RN in Oregon, Nevada, Montana, Oklahoma and Alaska. She spent 26 years in the operating room. She was a devoted member of the Hillside Baptist Church in Alaska and the Richland Baptist Church in Lynnville, Tennessee. Nancy loved to swim and enjoyed reading.
A memorial service will be held at 6:00pm Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at the Richland Baptist Church with Pastor Rick Bilyeu officiating.
Memorial donations are suggested to go to the Richland Baptist Church Daycare at 10930 Columbia Hwy. P.O. Box 324 Lynnville, TN 38472
She was preceded in death by her parents Joseph Peter and Alice Hinson Aleskus. A sister Paula and brother John.
She is survived by her;
Husband, John Bilyeu of Pulaski, Tennessee.
Brother Joseph (Cheryl) Aleskus of Oregon.
Adoptive sons Jean and Andre Achee of Alaska along with adoptive grandson Augustine Mendoza.
Brother-in-law Rick (Linda) Bilyeu of Lynnville, Tennessee.
Sister-in-law Patti (Mike) Raykovich of Fayetteville, Tennessee.
Sister-in-law Jodie Jones of Arizona.
Several nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends also survived.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home in charge of arrangements for Nancy May Bilyeu.
