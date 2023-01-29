On January 7, 2023, Nancy Paver Mitton passed away with her family by her side at the age of 65. She was born 1957 in Montgomery County, Illinois, to William Brachear and Donna Franklin where she loved to spend time on her grandparents’ farms. She moved to California as a teenager and graduated from Woodland High School in 1976. Later, she lived in Santa Cruz, California, where she met the love of her life, a man named Brian Paver. They got married in 1979 and had their first child 1983. Shortly after, they moved to South Florida and had a second child in 1989. There they raised their two kids, Michael Wayne Paver and Daniel Cale Paver.
She worked the majority of her time in Florida as an office manager in Venice for a plastic surgeon and loved her job. She was left too soon by her husband, Brian Paver, who passed suddenly at the age of 42. After, she remarried for a short time, and in 2007, she was able to purchase her dream property in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. Soon after, she moved to the small farm where she raised her horses, had chickens, geese, ducks, dogs and cats. She very much enjoyed the country life. Shortly after moving to Tennessee, she began working at Walmart and met many of her favorite people there. She loved to work and play equally. She was active in the Big Animal Rescue Network and loved junking and eating at the Yellow Deli with her best friends Pat Hunter and Paulette Bobbitt. She felt adopted by Pat and her family, and it enriched her life to be a part of their family. She impacted so many people around her for the better and was kind to a fault. She was an amazing mother to her kids and animals. She passed from a short and fierce battle with cancer.
She is survived by her two sons: Wayne and Cale; and five sisters and one brother: Beverly, Angela, Rosemarie, Margaret, Kayla and Johnathan. She was an amazing person and words can’t begin to describe the void she will leave.
Celebration of Life will be held at Five Points Baptist Church on Saturday February, 4, 2023, at 1:00 PM.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.