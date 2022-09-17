Mrs. Nelda Peppers Garretson, age 83, wife of Ted Garretson, and a resident of Lawrenceburg, passed away Friday, September 16, 2022, at Maury Regional Medical Center.
The family will hold a memorial service at Harmony Church of the Nazarene at a later date. Heritage Funeral Home in Columbia is assisting the family with arrangements.
Born on November 17, 1938, in Lawrence County, Nelda was the daughter of the late H.V. Peppers and the late Jewel Farrington Peppers. She was the owner and operator of Vogue Beauty Shop in Lawrenceburg for over forty years before she retired. She married Ted Garreston on May 7, 1991. Nelda was a devoted Atlanta Braves baseball fan and an avid reader who loved her family, especially her son and grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Blake Bissinger of Lawrenceburg, TN, granddaughter, Lacey (Keith) Partain of Arab, AL, great grandchildren, Connor, Addie, and Bryar, and several nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, H.V. Peppers, Jr. and Carolyn Gladden.
