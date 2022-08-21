Nell Smith, age 84, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022, at NHC Healthcare of Lawrenceburg. She was a native of Lawrenceburg, TN, retired from Kay Windsor, and a member of Highland Park Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Eli and Missie Bell McGee Michael; her husband, James Hewlett Smith; one brother, Milton Michael; and two sisters, Vernie Farrington and Birdie Bennett.
She is survived by one son, Greg Smith (Alisha) of Lawrenceburg, TN; two daughters, Kim Smith (Kenny) and Kelley Stricklin (Brian), both of Lawrenceburg, TN; one sister, Streatie Cannon of IN; one brother, Delma Michael of Lawrenceburg, TN; five grandchildren, Wes Smith (Andee), Casey Smith, Colton Smith (Sarah), Lauren Franklin, and Logan Franklin; and three great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 2:00 PM Tuesday, August 23, 2022, with Ricky Cotton officiating. Interment will follow at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens in Lawrenceburg, TN. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.