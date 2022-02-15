Nellarene Thompson, 94, of Lexington died Sunday, February 13, 2022.
Visitation will be Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 12-1 PM at Elkins East Chapel. Funeral services will follow in the chapel with Wendell White officiating. Burial will be at Springfield Cemetery.
Nellarene was a homemaker and was employed by Briggs Tax Service for 35 years.
Mrs. Thompson was preceded in death by her husband, W.M. “Billy” Thompson; son, Terry Thompson; parents, Henry Frank and Swanie Kelly White; brother, Yuell White; sister, Doris Lorene White.
She is survived by her children, Billy D. Thompson and Debbie Simpson (Derrick); grandchildren, Blake Thompson (Sarah) and Isabella Thompson; great grandchildren, Everett, Cameron, Tallulah Thompson; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Mickey Thompson, Blake Thompson, Ronald Hill, Greg Putman, Raymond Diaz, and Jason Ingram. Honorary pallbearers will be Bobby Ingram and Jackie Tate.
Special thanks to caregiver, Patricia Tate, neighbors and friends.
