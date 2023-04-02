Nellie Delois Glossup, age 84, of Pulaski, passed away Saturday April 1, 2023, at Countryside Rehabilitation Center in Lawrenceburg.
Mrs. Glossup was born June 18, 1938 in Bunker Hill, TN to George Watson and Nellie Mae Sanders Wiser. She was a former employee of Lemar Shirt Factory, retired from Hillbilly Soppin and member of East Hill Church of God. Her priority in life was her family and grandchildren that she loved dearly. Her other hobbies include traveling, sewing, doing crafts, eating at Cracker Barrel, but shopping for jewelry on QVC was what she loved to do most. Nellie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband James Dwain Glossup, sons Dwain and Steven Glossup, one brother and one sister.
Graveside services will be held at 11am Monday April 3,2023 in Maplewood Cemetery with interment to follow.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, P.O. Box 5014 Hagerstown, MD 21741 or Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation at 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889, Dallas, TX 75380
Survivors include her son Tim Glossup (Renea) of Goodspring, daughter Freda Wade (George) of Pulaski, grandchildren Tyler Glossup, Nick Gill, Brody Glossup, Rania Huntley, Amanda Glossup, Dustin Gray, Aaron Gray, 3 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, numerous other friends and relatives.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
