Nettie Mae Clinard Nolen , age 94 of Five Points, TN passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022 at STRHS-Lawrenceburg after a sudden illness. She was a native of Lawrence County,TN, a homemaker, and of the Church of Christ faith. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Friday, April 1, 2022 at 3:00 pm. Mark Nelson will be officiating. Burial will follow in Bonnertown Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
Sons- Jerry Don Nolen (Laverne) Pulaski, TN
Henry Lee Nolen Jr. Five Points, TN
Daughters- Frances Alexander Lexington, AL
Linda Gail Nolen Five Points, TN
Betty Sue Nolen Five Points, TN
Brothers- Robert Clinard Athens, AL
Johnny Clinard Athens, AL
Sister- Christina Clinard Athens, AL
8 Grandchildren
15 Great Grandchildren
Preceded in death by:
Husband- Henry Willis Nolen
Son- Roger Allen Nolen
Grandson- Joseph Allen Nolen
Great Granddaughter- Lillian Gail Gillespie
Parents- Willie & Lou King Clinard
