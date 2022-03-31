LOCAL OBITUARY

Nettie Mae Clinard Nolen , age 94 of Five Points, TN passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022 at STRHS-Lawrenceburg after a sudden illness.  She was a native of Lawrence County,TN, a homemaker, and of the Church of Christ faith.  Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Friday, April 1, 2022 at 3:00 pm.  Mark Nelson will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Bonnertown Cemetery.  Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.

 

Survivors are:

Sons-                                Jerry Don Nolen (Laverne)             Pulaski, TN

                                         Henry Lee Nolen Jr.                         Five Points, TN

Daughters-                     Frances Alexander                           Lexington, AL

                                        Linda Gail Nolen                                Five Points, TN

                                        Betty Sue Nolen                                  Five Points, TN

Brothers-                      Robert Clinard                                     Athens, AL

                                       Johnny Clinard                                  Athens, AL

Sister-                           Christina Clinard                               Athens, AL

8 Grandchildren

15 Great Grandchildren

Preceded in death by:

Husband- Henry Willis Nolen

Son- Roger Allen Nolen

Grandson- Joseph Allen Nolen

Great Granddaughter- Lillian Gail Gillespie

Parents- Willie & Lou King Clinard

