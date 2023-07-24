Neva Gobble Kolinski, age 94 of Lawrenceburg passed away on Saturday, July 22nd, 2023 at NHC Healthcare (Brink) after an extended illness. She was of the Christian Faith and loved our Lord.
She was preceded in death by her first husband (father of all her children), Dewey Gobble, second husband, Robert Kolinski; Two Sons, Terry and Kevin Gobble; Her Parents, Wilburn and Nettie Blasingim; Three Brothers, Donnie, Kenneth, and Jerry Blasingim.
She is survived by one daughter, Redina Woodall (Ricky); Six Grandchildren, Candy Giles (Steve), Brad Woodall (Amanda), Brian, Nick, and Lucas Gobble, Crystal Bottoms; One Brother, Bob Blasingim; Two Sisters, Norma Carter and Judy Rasbury; Ten Great Grandchildren and one Great Great Grandson; Several Nieces and nephews also survive, as well as her friends and card playing buddies whom she dearly loved.
There will be no public services. Interment will be held at Highland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any memorial contributions be made to either St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or The Butterfly Foundation.
Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Home is taking care of all final arrangements.
