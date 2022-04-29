Neva Jane Franklin , age 92 of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Thursday, April 28, 2022 at NHC Healthcare Lawrenceburg after a sudden illness. She was a native of Wayne Co, TN, a business owner, and of the Church of God faith. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 2:00 pm. Burial will follow in Blair Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Monday, May 2, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
Son- Tony Franklin Lawrenceburg, TN
Daughter- Sherry Olive Lawrenceburg, TN
1-Sister- Hazel Frazier Columbia, TN
7-Grandchildren- Angie Clayton, Jeff Franklin, Belinda Dunkin, Ron Franklin,
Brian Franklin, Haley Franklin, & Claire Franklin
14- Great Grandchildren
3- Great Great Grandchildren
Preceded In Death By:
Husband- Buell Turner Franklin
Son- Ronald Glen Franklin
Parents- Ivan & Vita Stella Skelton Frazier
Siblings- Norman Frazier, Mary Lou Hufford, Charlene Gower, & Hoyle Frazier
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.