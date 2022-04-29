LOCAL OBITUARY

Neva Jane Franklin , age 92 of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Thursday, April 28, 2022 at NHC Healthcare Lawrenceburg after a sudden illness.  She was a native of Wayne Co, TN,  a business owner, and of the Church of God faith.  Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 2:00 pm.  Burial will follow in Blair Cemetery.  

Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Monday, May 2, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.

 

Survivors are:

Son-                          Tony Franklin                                     Lawrenceburg, TN

Daughter-                Sherry Olive                                        Lawrenceburg, TN

1-Sister-                   Hazel Frazier                                      Columbia, TN

7-Grandchildren- Angie Clayton, Jeff Franklin, Belinda Dunkin, Ron Franklin,

                               Brian Franklin, Haley Franklin, & Claire Franklin

14- Great Grandchildren

3- Great Great Grandchildren

Preceded In Death By:

Husband-       Buell Turner Franklin

Son-                Ronald Glen Franklin

Parents- Ivan & Vita Stella Skelton Frazier

Siblings- Norman Frazier, Mary Lou Hufford, Charlene Gower, & Hoyle Frazier

 

To plant a tree in memory of Neva Franklin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you