Nevada Pearl Brown, age 91, of Ethridge, TN passed away Sunday, January 16, 2022, at her residence. She was a native of Lewis County, TN, retired from Murray Ohio, and a member of First United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jady Clay and Esther Lee Nutt Beatty; and her husband, Lonnie Eugene Brown.
She is survived by two daughters, Barbara Higdon (Stanley) of Ethridge, TN and Beverly Hope Philpot (Cliff) of Lawrenceburg, TN; six grandchildren, Stanley Wade Higdon, Cynthia Anne Brown, Leilonnie Star King (Bronson), Ann Marie Paley (Parker Hardy), Laine Philphot, and Maggie Philpot; four great-grandchildren, Brianna Danielle Snider, Wesley Clay Paley Hardy, Kaylee King, and Kinley King.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Friday, January 21, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 1:00 PM Friday, January 21, 2022, with Rev. Stephen Lee officiating. Interment will follow at Ethridge Masonic Cemetery in Ethridge, TN. The family suggests memorials be made to First United Methodist Church Youth Fund. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.