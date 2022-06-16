Nicholas “Nino” Nelson was born April 21, 1980 to Sandra Gilbert and the late Ray Crook in Pulaski, Tennessee. He departed this life on June 8, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.
He is preceded in death by his Father, Ray Crook; Grandmother, Sarah Ann Nelson and Great-Grandmother, Ethel Gilbert.
Nicholas professed hope in Christ at a young age. He was helpful and loving and known for his gentle and protective spirit. He never met a stranger. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Nicholas will be remembered as a loving and devoted father, son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend.
Nicholas memory will continue through his son Jya’Kiron McElroy, loving and devoted mother, Sandra Gilbert; brothers, Antonio Nelson and Tim “Boss Hog” Crook; Nephews, Antonio Nelson Jr. and Jer’Davion Nelson; Aunts, Sanner Faye Crook, Beverly Crook and Juanita Crook; Uncles, Standley Nelson and Morris Crook; Cousins, Brandi Crook, Christopher Crook, William Crook, Travis Crook, Shantel Nelson, Tierra Nelson, Wanda Crook, Keosha Kennedy, Princess Kennedy, Kiara Kennedy; loyal and devoted friends, Triston Harris, Percy Abernathy, JonJon Abernathy, Marsei Houston, Cordell Houston, Mario Daly, Deigo Daly, Curtis Randolph as well as a host of additional loving family members and friends.
Public Viewing for Mr. Nicholas “Nino” Nelson will be held on Friday, June 17, 2022 from 12 noon until 5:00 p.m. at Jordan Funeral Home, 327 Mill Street, Pulaski, Tennessee.
Funeral Service will be Saturday, June 18, 2022 beginning with visitation at 11:00 a.m. until 12 noon and the 12 noon funeral service immediately following at Temple of Praise Church, 1030 Ragsdale Lane, Pulaski, Tennessee.
Interment will be in Maplewood Cemetery.
Wearing of masks is strongly encouraged.
Jordan Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Mr. Nicholas “Nino” Nelson.
