LOCAL OBITUARY

Mr. Nickolas Vernours Houston was born October 5, 1985, in Pulaski, TN. He was the son of Michael V. Houston and Andrea Frierson. He entered into rest and departed this life on July 17th, 2023, in Nashville, TN. Nickolas was baptized at an early age. He was educated in the Giles County School System and later attended Martin Methodist College. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, James and Ethel M. Linza, Marcus M. Neal, Laura L. Houston-Allen, and John A. Nelson. He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving daughter Camilyah D. Houston, of Gloversville, New York, and 1 grandson, Kahleal. Father, Michael (LaKisha) Houston; Mother, Andrea (James) Frierson. 3 sisters, Octavia Randolph, Ameila Brown, and Ashtan Houston. 3 brothers, Kraig Neal, Michael Houston II, and Deonte Houston. grandfather, J. W. Allen, 3 nieces, 3 nephews and a host of uncles, aunties, cousins, and extended family. The memorial service for Mr. Nickolas Vernours Houston will be held Saturday, August 26, 2023 beginning 4:00 p.m. at The Greater Richland Creek Missionary Baptist Association (Central Building), 1095 Bledsoe Road, Pulaski, Tennessee. The family requests in lieu of flowers that donations be made for the service expenses. Jordan Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Mr. Nickolas Vernours Houston

