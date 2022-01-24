Nigle Eugene (Gene) Daniel of Waynesboro, TN was born March 21, 1940 in Collinwood, TN, the son of the late John William Henry and Madgie Lee Russ Daniel. He was united in marriage to the former Mary Sue Triplett on May 20, 1961. Mr. Daniel, a retiree of Lincoln Brass, was a member of the 48 Freewill Baptist Church in Waynesboro, Tennessee and Masonic Lodge #702.
Mr. Daniel departed this life on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at his home at the age of 81 Years, 10 Months, 1 Day.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Sue Triplett Daniel of Waynesboro, TN; a son, Randall Eugene Daniel and wife, Carolyn of Lawrenceburg, TN; a daughter, Anita Sue Daniel and husband, Randy of Waynesboro, TN; grandchildren, Cameron Lance Butler and wife, Luan and Mattea Katarena Butler; step-great-grandchild, Xander Kuttman; a brother, Johnny Russ Daniel and wife, Katherine of Collinwood, TN; sisters, Dean Daniel and Edna Daniel and husband, Herbert all of Collinwood, TN and Joyce Sue Cobb and husband, Bill of Niceville, FL and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Daniel was preceded in death by a grandchild, Cassandra Michell Butler; brothers, Jimmy, Neal, Fred, Coleman, Don and C. A. Daniel and sisters, Pauline Daniel, Marie Bryant and Lenice Ryan.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, January 24, 2022 at Memorial Gardens in Collinwood, Tennessee with Tim Hanback and Brant Sanders officiating with burial to follow with Shackelford Funeral Directors, Wayne County assisting the family.
Pallbearers will be Randall Daniel, Cameron Butler, Randy Butler, Thomas Ryan, C. J. Crosslin and Brant Sanders.
