Noel Lee Scott, 82, of Killen, AL, passed away at his home on August 29, 2022. Noel was retired from Nafco Tile Company. He was a deacon and life-long member of Shiloh Church of Christ. Noel was an avid gardener who loved raising food for family and friends.

Noel is survived by:

Wife: Kathryn McCluskey Scott

Son: Barry Scott (Ronica)

Daughter: Lana Scott Medlin (Rex)

Daughter-in-Law: Beth Scott

Brothers: Rayburn Scott, Bobby Joe Scott, and Mitchell Scott

Sister: Shelby Scott Rutledge

Grandchildren: Daniel Horton (Sharla), Serra Horton, David Horton, Whitney Balentine (Chris), Rachel Segers (Thomas), Alex Scott (Tailor), Joseph Scott (Emily), and Jacob Scott (Kristin)

Great-grandchildren: Cole Balentine, Callie Balentine, and Clyde Scott

He was preceded in death by:

Parents: Willy Elvis Scott and Irene Elizabeth McDonald Scott

Son: Mark Scott

Sister: Barbara Scott Stokes

Visitation will be Thursday, September 1, 2022 from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 P.M. in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Miles Stutts officiating. Burial will be in Shiloh Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Alex Scott, Thomas Segers, Joseph Scott, Rex Medlin, Christ Balentine, and David Horton.

Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

