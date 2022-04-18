Nora Alice Jones Hatcher, 79, of Lexington, AL, passed away at her home on April 16, 2022. Alice was the retired Owner of Alice’s Restaurant in Center Star and a member of the Baptist faith.
Alice is survived by:
Children: Earl Robertson (Brenda), Barbra Robertson Key, Travis Robertson, Wayne Robertson (Mary),
Jerry Robertson (Paula) and James Hatcher (Christy)
(21) Grandchildren and (12) Great-grandchildren
Brothers: Dalton Jones, Wendall Jones, Tony Jones, Charlie Jones, and Marty Jones
Sister: Faye Jones
She was preceded in death by:
Husband: V.C. Hatcher
Parents: Almon Henry Jones and Mary Lee Bunt Jones
Brothers: Roy Jones, Jimmy Jones, Stanley Jones, David Jones, James Jones, and Rubbie Jones
Sisters: Doris McMurtrey and Willie McMurtrey
Visitation will be Tuesday, April 19, 2022 from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 P.M. in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Mike Crews officiating. Burial will be in Butler Cemetery.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
