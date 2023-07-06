Nora Faye Searle, age 82, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away on July 6th, 2023. She was of the Church of Christ Faith. She worked at Kay Windsor for many years and retired as a waitress from Davy Crockett State Park. She is remembered for her many talents, including singing with Nora Searle and The Drifting Country Boys as well as her love of painting and her talent as an artist. In her free time, she loved spending time with her kids and grandkids.
She is preceded in death by her Husband, Gerald Norman Searle; Parents, Homer Floyd Bradley and Beulah Schults; 4 Brothers; 4 Sisters.
She is survived by her Son, Timothy Searle; Daughters, Vicki Hester (Guy), Pam Erwin (Mike); Sisters, Phoebe Ray, Dexter Sides; Grandchildren, Brandon Wallace (Ashley), Brett Wallace (Jessica), Dusty Searle (Ashlin), Kaysha Beavers (Scott), Travis Erwin; Great Grandchildren, Wyatt Wallace, Maggie Wallace, Luke Wallace, Aidan Searle, Olivia Beavers, Natalie Beavers
Visitation will be held at the Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Chapel on Monday, July 10th, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with the Funeral Service to follow at 1:00 p.m. with Brother Gary Crosby officiating.
Interment will be at Spann Cemetery.
All arrangements to be handled by Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Home.
