Nora Lovell of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away on Monday, January 16th, 2023 at NHC Scott in Lawrenceburg, TN. She was born in Winter Haven, FL on February 14th, 1956 and was 66 years old.
Nora was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed going to church and loved raising papillons. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and family.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
She was preceded in death by her parents, T.R. and Florence Sneed, Brothers, David and Paul Sneed, and Sister, Jennie Barnickle.
She is survived by,
Her husband, Billy Lovell of Lawrenceburg, TN
Sons, Rocky (Stephanie) Lovell of Leighton, AL
Robert (Jessica) Lovell of Leoma, TN
Grandchildren, Chelsea, Cole, Praisley, and Everett Lovell
Sister, Sandra Shultz of Leoma, TN
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Nora Lovell.
