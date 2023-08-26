Norma Fly Aymett of Pulaski, Tennessee passed away on August 25, 2023 at her home in Giles County. She was 76 years old. She was born May 14, 1947 in Hickman County, Tennessee to the late Howard and Henrietta Fly. She graduated from Hickman County High School and then went to the University of Tennessee at Martin where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree. She also received her Master Degree from U.T. Norma met the love of her life Allen Neal while attending UT Martin. She and Allen married and moved to Pulaski to raise Jay and David on Allen Neal’s family farm.
Norma was a teacher for the Giles County school system for over 30 years. She was chosen as teacher of the year in 1991. Her love for teaching and the importance of education came from her parents who taught in a one room school.
Norma was a member of the Pisgah United Methodist Church where she enjoyed teaching Sunday school over the years. Norma was a volunteer at Hillside Hospital and served as a Pink Lady.
Norma loved her family and wasted no time to tell you about her grandchildren and how proud she was of them. She and Allen Neal enjoyed traveling with the Heritage group and many short trips with her sister Marian, brother-in-law Greg, and brother John and wife Brenda.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, August 27, 2023 from 1:00pm to 3:00pm at Bennett May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
The Memorial Service will follow at 3:00pm on Sunday, August 27, 2023 in the chapel of Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Pisgah Cemetery Fund or Saint Jude Hospital.
Norma was preceded in death by her parents Howard and Henrietta McGill Fly along with her brother Tom Fly.
She is survived by her husband Allen Neal Aymett of Pulaski, Tennessee. Her sons Jay (Shawnda) Aymett of Pulaski and David (Laura) Aymett of Hartselle, Alabama. Grandchildren Natalie Aymett and Tyler Garrett (fiancée), Claire Aymett, Ryan Aymett, and Elizabeth Aymett. Sister Marian (Greg) Zoller of Memphis, Tennessee, Brother John (Brenda) Fly of Centerville, Tennessee. Special friend Von Neal.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements for Norma Fly Aymett.
