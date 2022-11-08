LOCAL OBITUARY

Norma Jean Surles of Pulaski, Tennessee passed away on November 5, 2022 at NHC of Pulaski.  She was born in Pulaski, Tennessee on October 27, 1942 and was 80 years old.

Norma was a loving sister, aunt, and great aunt. Throughout her life she worked at Redstone Arsenal, Kroger, and CVS. She loved to go to Cracker Barrel in Huntsville, AL, do word search puzzles and loved her job at CVS.

A public graveside service will be Thursday, November 10th, 2022 at 2:00pm at Giles Memory Gardens.

The family requests memorial donations be made to the Parkinson's Foundation c/o 200 SE 1st Street

Suite 800 Miami, FL 33131.

Norma was preceded in death by her parents Lee Roy and Della Davis Surles, sister, Vivian Surles Warren brothers, Grady, William B., Lee Roy, Sam, Knox, Jim, and “Bud” Surles.

She is survived by,

Brother, Carl Surles,

Niece, Rhonda Lam

Niece, Vicky Surles

Niece, Cathey Jackson

Nephew, Todd Surles

Nephew, Jimmy Surles

Nephew, Charles Surles

Nephew, Larry Surles

Niece, Pam Reding

Niece, Cindy Averitte

Niece, Debbie Hill

Niece, Dwayna Hardin

Niece, Melinda Marks

Niece, Lisa Million

Nephew, Wayne Surles

Several great nieces and nephews also survive.

Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory are in charge of the arrangements for Norma Jean Surles.

