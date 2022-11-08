Norma Jean Surles of Pulaski, Tennessee passed away on November 5, 2022 at NHC of Pulaski. She was born in Pulaski, Tennessee on October 27, 1942 and was 80 years old.
Norma was a loving sister, aunt, and great aunt. Throughout her life she worked at Redstone Arsenal, Kroger, and CVS. She loved to go to Cracker Barrel in Huntsville, AL, do word search puzzles and loved her job at CVS.
A public graveside service will be Thursday, November 10th, 2022 at 2:00pm at Giles Memory Gardens.
The family requests memorial donations be made to the Parkinson's Foundation c/o 200 SE 1st Street
Suite 800 Miami, FL 33131.
Norma was preceded in death by her parents Lee Roy and Della Davis Surles, sister, Vivian Surles Warren brothers, Grady, William B., Lee Roy, Sam, Knox, Jim, and “Bud” Surles.
She is survived by,
Brother, Carl Surles,
Niece, Rhonda Lam
Niece, Vicky Surles
Niece, Cathey Jackson
Nephew, Todd Surles
Nephew, Jimmy Surles
Nephew, Charles Surles
Nephew, Larry Surles
Niece, Pam Reding
Niece, Cindy Averitte
Niece, Debbie Hill
Niece, Dwayna Hardin
Niece, Melinda Marks
Niece, Lisa Million
Nephew, Wayne Surles
Several great nieces and nephews also survive.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory are in charge of the arrangements for Norma Jean Surles.
