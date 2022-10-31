Norman Odell Ray, age 78 of Lawrenceburg, TN, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 31, 2022. He was a carpenter who enjoyed fishing in his free time.
He is preceded in death by his Parents, Jesse Mitchell and Reba Estelle Ray; Sister, Teresa Ray; Sister-in-Law, Rebecca Faye Ray; Brother-in-law, Jimmy Garner.
He is survived by his Brothers, Donald Ray, Danny Ray (Linda), Stevie Ray; Sisters, Edith Flippo (Willie), Ellen Gower (Alvin), Geneva Garner; Several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Home on Wednesday, November, 2, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with the Funeral Service to follow at 1 p.m. with Brother David Gallaher officiating.
Interment will be at Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.pettusturnbo.com
All arrangements to be handled by Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Home
