Oledus Holden, 97, of Killen, passed away November 29, 2022, at El Reposo Nursing Facility. She was a homemaker and a member of the Church of Christ.
Survivors include:
Daughters: Jenny Lovell & Deborah Gray (Steve)
Sister: Maggie Heathcoat
(5) Grandchildren; (5) great grandchildren
Preceded in death by:
Husband: Edward Holden
Parents: Luther Cager McGee & Lizzie Thornton McGee
Son: Gaylon Holden
Son-in-law: David Lovell
Visitation with the family will be on Thursday, December 1, 2022, from 5:00 – 8:00pm, at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Friday, December 2, at 1:00pm in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Tim Grigsby officiating. Burial will be at North Carolina Cemetery.
Family will serve as pallbearers.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at El Reposo Nursing Facility.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
