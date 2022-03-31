Odie Ray Staggs, age 67, a resident of Lawrenceburg, passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022, at his residence.
The family will celebrate his life with a memorial service at Liberty Chapel Freewill Baptist Church at a later date. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Born on June 24, 1954, in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee, Odie was the son of the late Otis Staggs and the late Mabel Flippo Staggs. He married Barbara Jean Staggs on June 7, 1997. He enjoyed fishing, driving race cars, and watching Tennessee Titans football. He had a special love for his beloved dog, Sugar. Odie was a member of Liberty Chapel Freewill Baptist Church in Lawrenceburg.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Dusty Lee (Chip Henkel), Misty Fazekas, brothers, Grady (Pat) Staggs, Harold Staggs, Dennis (Margie) Staggs, grandchildren, David Fazekas, Zachary Lee, Jasmine Fazekas, great granddaughter, A’Myrah Smith, and several nieces and nephews.
Along with is parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Hazel Strantz, Gracy Green, Anna Lopp, Edith Thomas, George Staggs, and Ruby Osborn.
You may share condolences with the family at the Heritage Funeral Home website: www.TnFunerals.com.
