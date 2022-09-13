Oletis Coleman Pringle, age 84, departed this life Sunday, September 11, 2022, in Ardmore, Tennessee. She was born on March 8, 1938 in Bethel, Tennessee. She confessed her hope in Christ at an early age at Oak Grove M.B. Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents Eugene and Bessie Hogan Coleman. Also, her husband’s Lonzy Dangerfield and Hampton Pringle along with several brothers and sisters.
Oletis leaves to cherish her memory, daughter Rosie (Bobby) Sherrell of Elkton, Tennessee. A son Lonza (Sunya) Dangerfield of Lynchburg, Tennessee. 4 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, 3 adopted grandchildren, and 8 adopted great-grandchildren.
The visitation will be Friday, September 16, 2022 from 10:00am to 11:00am at Bennett- May & Pierce Funeral Home.
The funeral service will follow Friday, September 16, 2022 at 11:00am in the chapel of Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home with Bro. Anthony Bledsoe officiating.
The burial will follow in The Union Hill Cemetery in Elkton, Tennessee.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Oletis Coleman Pringle.
