Oliver Cotten, Sr. passed away August 6, 2023. He was born July 5, 1921 to the late James Leonard Cotten and Annie Jane Fyffe Cotten in Garrison, KY.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Elizabeth G. Cotten, second wife, Frankie M. Cotten; grandson, Tracy Ryan; sister, Mary C. Tolle; brothers, John Cotten, Ernest Cotten, Wilburn Cotten, Herbert Cotten, and Harlan Cotten; sons-in-law, John Charles and Quintin Hughes; step-daughter-in-law, Rita Craighead; step-son-in-law, Bob Craighead.
Mr. Cotten is survived by his daughters, Sara J. Ryan, Carolyn Hughes, and Irene Charles; son, Oliver Cotten, Jr. (Yun); stepson, Eddie Grigg (Mary); grandchildren, Tina Rigsby Connell, Stacy Ryan, Paul Ryan, Rose Cotten, Daniel Cotten, Richard Charles, and Brandy Hinds; great grandchildren, Sierra Austin, Chance Rigsby, Kinley Charles, Caleb Charles, Israel Longworth, and Gabriyel Hinds; great-great grandchildren, Ollie Austin and Eli Austin; step-grandchildren, Andrea Craighead, Will Grigg, and Sam Grigg.
Oliver retired from the US Army, serving in WWII, Korean Conflict, Okinawa, Japan, and Greenland. He also retired from Humana Hospital fka Colonial Manor Hospital, Florence. He was a member of American Legion Post 11 and was a member of Trinity Episcopol Church.
Visitation will be Saturday, August 12, 2023, 12-1 PM at Trinity Episcopal Church. Funeral services will follow at 1 PM with The Rev. Callie Plunket-Brewton, Ph.D officiating. Burial will be at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens with military honors. Elkins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
The family would like to thank Dr. Tim Ashley, Dr. Sean Rhulan, Dr. Felix Morris, Dr. Bruce Evans, Centerwell Health Care, and Gentiva Hospice for all of the care given to Oliver over the years.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Macular Degeneration Foundation, P.O. Box 515, North Hampton, MA 01061-0515 or Trinity Episcopal Church Community Meals, P.O. Box M, Florence, AL 35631.
