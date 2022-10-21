Omie Margaret Gray Wilson, 92, of Florence, AL, passed away October 21, 2022 at NAMC. Margaret was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker and attended Roger’s Chapel Church. She also sang for many years in the Shoals Praise and Worship Choir. She was a loving and devoted sister to her six siblings and they all enjoyed traveling and playing music together for many years. She was lovingly called “Granny” by many more than her own grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Margaret touched many lives with her joyous nature and generous spirit.
Margaret is survived by:
Son: David Wilson (Debra) of Florence, AL
Daughters: Connie Wilson Craven of Florence, AL & Greta Wilson Schnetzler (Emmanuel) of San Francisco, CA
Brother: Waymon Lewis Gray of Florence, AL
(5) Grandchildren and (8) Great-grandchildren
She was preceded in death by:
Husband: A.D. Wilson, Jr.
Parents: John Taylor Gray and Omie Gertis Hill Gray
Son-in-Law: Charles Craven
Brothers: Harvil Gray and his wife Helen & Jimmy Gray and his wife Carolyn
Sisters: Jewel Craig and her husband Jim, Joy Phipps, & Sharon Wilson and her husband Luke
Sister-In-Law: Bea Gray
Visitation will be Sunday, October 23, 2022 from 1:00 -2:00 P.M. at Roger’s Chapel Church. The funeral will follow in the church at 2:00 P.M. with Bro. Ralph Mann officiating. Burial will follow in Wilson Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be David L. Wilson, Jon Davin Wilson, Austin Wilson, Adam Wilson, Wyatt Roberts, and Andy Sheffield. Honorary pallbearer will be Tristan Schnetzler.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
