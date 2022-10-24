ONeal Larry Thornton, 77, of Lexington, AL, passed away October 22, 2022 at his home. Neal was retired from Reynolds Aluminum and Wise Alloys and was a member of Local 366 Labor Union. He was a long time member of Center Hill Church of Christ, where he was a Deacon and also led singing.
Neal is survived by:
Wife: Milline Heathcoat Thornton
Sons: Jeffrey ONeal Thornton (Bridget) & Landon Trent Thornton (Tina)
Daughters: Sherry Diane Thornton & Serena Dawn Adams (Mikel)
Brother: Richard Thornton
Numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends
He was preceded in death by:
Parents: Nathan McKinley Thornton & Virgie Chandler-Gray Thornton
Brothers: Tommy Gray, John Dee Thornton, James Thornton, G.W. Thornton, Bobby Thornton, Oscar Thornton, and Robert Lee Thornton
Sisters: Dora Clemons, Lily Crosswhite, Janie Long, Kathrine Roach, and Helen Thornton Stamps
Visitation will be Thursday, October 27, 2022 from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Greg Dial and Bro. Robert Alexander officiating. Burial will be in Center Hill Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Mikel Adams, Jonathan Ward, Cole Thornton, Alex Staggs, Michael Thornton, and Rickey Roach. Honorary pallbearers will be Casey Rogers and Russell Adams.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
