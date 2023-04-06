Opal Aleen Landtroop, age 91, passed away on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Southern Tennessee Regional Health System at Lawrenceburg, TN.
She was born in Giles County, TN, on April 4, 1932, retired from Maremont Gabriel, a member of St. Andrew Community Church, she was preceded in death by her parents, William Roy and Fannie Vistie Johnston Phillips, and her husband, Al Voy Landtroop.
Visitation will be on Friday, April 7, 2023, from 12:00 Noon until 2:00 PM, funeral time at the Carr & Erwin Funeral Home with burial to follow in Giles Memory Garden.
Survived by several cousins.
Memorials may be made to St. Andrew’s Back Pack Program, 831 Mill Street, Pulaski, TN, 38478.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
