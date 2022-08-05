Lifetime resident of Rascal Town, Tennessee, Orb Wilmyr White, Junior, known by everyone as O.W., joined our savior on August 5th, 2022. Born on October 23, 1925, O.W. spent almost a full century teaching, serving and loving others. He is a shining example of a man who followed Christ faithfully and a man who dearly loved his family and community. O.W. 's greatest treasures were those closest to him, his wife, Dorothy Irene White, of 73 years, and their daughters, Beverly White and Jennifer White. He was a pillar in their lives, leading them to serve and love others unconditionally, with great reverence for Christ. He is preceded in death by his sisters, Aulean Killen and Nello Rhea Brown.
He was a loving, attentive and generous husband and father. Outside of the home, O.W. started his career in education as a teacher in a one room schoolhouse for grades 1st through 8th. This passion for teaching led him to Lexington High School, where he was the principal for 21 years. He was extremely dedicated to his role and the students, staff and families he served. He practically lived at school, arriving at 6:30am and attending every after school event, game, or program until the last student left campus. He continued this pattern when he joined Rogers High School and later, as a counselor at Allen Thornton Vocational School. He was a teacher through and through at school, home and church. He retired after 42 years in education. He was recognized as a compassionate, great leader who was loved by his staff and students. If O.W. wasn’t teaching at home or school, then you would find him at Green’s Chapel. There, he continued teaching and leading others in the pursuit of everlasting life through Jesus. He taught Sunday school classes for over 45 years at Green’s Chapel. In addition to teaching others, O.W. found joy in growing things and putting together flower arrangements for church every Sunday. He was extremely generous, kind-hearted and full of grace. O.W. 's legacy as a Christian man, a wonderful husband, loving father, skilled teacher, and talented leader will live on through the hundreds of lives he touched. His family finds comfort in knowing he lived a faithful life and is rewarded as he walks and talks with Jesus, just as his favorite hymn, “In the Garden”, reminds us of him. Services honoring O.W. will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Sunday, August 7th. The visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm with the funeral beginning at 3:00 pm with Eric Brown officiating. Burial to follow in Richardson Chapel Cemetery. Loretto Memorial Chapel will be assisting the family.
