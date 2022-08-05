Oscar Lee “O.L.” Wallace, 80, of Killen, passed away August 3, 2022, at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, due to complications from an accident. He was a retired carpenter/construction worker at Belew & Roberts and a member of Woodlawn Church of Christ. Some of the joys of his life were to always work hard, cutting his yard, waving to those who passed by, and Misty, his cat.
Survivors include:
Wife: Julia Ann Peck Wallace
Son: Craig Wallace (Lorri)
Granddaughters: Chelsea, Rainey, Ellen & Meg
(4) Great grandchildren
Brothers: Jimmy Wallace (Martha), Dub Wallace (Connie) & Billy Wallace (Nina)
Sister: Barbara Wallace
Preceded in death by:
Parents: Oscar Reeder Wallace & Ruthie Mae Robison Wallace
Son: Christopher Wallace
Sister: Edna Wallace
An infant brother
Visitation with the family will be on Saturday, August 6, 2022, from 9:00 – 11:00am, at Woodlawn Church of Christ. A graveside service will follow at 11:30am at Atlas Cemetery. Burial will be at Atlas Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be: Randall Harrison, Colton Harrison, David LeMay, John Heupel, Eric Logue, Davie Wilson, Jacob Trull & Eric Oakley
Honorary pallbearers will be: David Wisdom & Kenneth Miller.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.