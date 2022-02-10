Ouida S. Conn, 92, died Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at her home in Anderson, Alabama.
Visitation will be Friday, February 11, 2022, 10 AM-12 PM at Elkins East Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 12 PM in the chapel with Bro. Eddy Garner officiating. Burial will be at Pettus Cemetery.
Mrs. Conn was a wonderful daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will be missed by all who knew her. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Anderson. She worked at Barnett Drugs in Rogersville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dan C. Conn; mother, Vera Mason; father, Roy Kennedy; brothers, Doyce and Boyce Mason; sister, Faye Nolen; great-granddaughters, Jasmine Melynn Howard and Tess Mattie McMeans.
Mrs. Conn is survived by her daughters, Frances Romine (Bryce) and Linda Williams (Gary); grandchildren, Bryan Romine (Karen), Kristy Barksdale (Jereld), Garrick Williams (Selisa), Tabitha McMeans (Charlie), and Sheena Fitzpatrick (Chris); great-grandchildren, Ben Romine, Daniel Romine, Jason Barksdale (fiancee, Bree), Kassidy Barksdale, Sadie Williams, Sophie Williams, Conner McMeans, Ty McMeans, Sarah Fitzpatrick, and Abby Fitzpatrick; sisters, Reba Haggood (Billy) and Mary Jane Hartselle.
Pallbearers will be Bryan Romine, Garrick Williams, Jason Barksdale, Ben Romine, Daniel Romine, and Charlie McMeans. Honorary pallbearers will be Conner McMeans and Ty McMeans.
You are invited to leave condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
