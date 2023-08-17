Pastor Dottie Williams was born January 13th, 1947 to the late Ollie and Elsie Lean Gardner. She entered into eternal rest August 12th, 2023 at Southern Tennessee Regional Hospital in Pulaski, TN.
Pastor Dottie pastored Lewter’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church and was the 2nd Vice Moderator of the Farmers Indian Creek Missionary Baptist Association.
The visitation will be from 12:00pm to 1:00pm Sunday, August 20th, 2023, at Farmers Indian Creek Missionary Baptist Tabernacle in Elkton, TN.
The funeral service will be held at 1:00pm on Sunday, August 20th, 2023 at Farmers Indian Creek Missionary Baptist Tabernacle in Elkton, TN.
The burial will follow in the Blanche Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
She leaves to cherish her memory,
A loving and devoted son, Fredrick Williams.
8 Grandchildren, and 1 Great Grandchild
2 sisters, Nancy (Chris) Haney and Bettye Gardner
Sisters-in-law, Ester Gardner, and Vera Gardner
Brother-in-law, Reverend James Green
3 brothers, Pastor Jeremiah (Liz) Gardner, Minister Kenneth (Linda) Gardner, and Esau Gardner.
Several nieces and nephews, and a host of relatives and friends also survive.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements for Dottie Mae Williams.
