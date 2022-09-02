LOCAL OBITUARY

Pastor Jesse Lee Cozart , age 72 of Leoma, TN passed away Friday September 2, 2022 at NHC Healthcare Scott after an extended illness.  He was a native of Lawrence Co,TN.A Pastor,and a member of Victory Baptist Church.  Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Monday September 5, 2022 at 11:00 am.  Kalab Cozart, Tim Gordon, & Jerry George will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Bumpass Cemetery.   

Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Sunday September 4, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel. 

Survivors are: 

Wife-                          Elizabeth Davis Cozart                              Leoma, TN 

Sons-                          Jason Cozart                                               Nashville, TN 

                                   Kelvin Cozart (Stacy)                                 Loretto, TN 

                                   Keith Cozart (Terrie)                                 Lawrenceburg, TN 

Sister-                        Margaret Miller                                          Hohenwald, TN 

7-Grandchildren 

3-Great Grandchildren 

Preceded In Death By: 

Parents-         Walter & Elizabeth Stephenson Cozart 

Brother-         Walter Ardean Cozart Jr. 

      

      

      

      

      

