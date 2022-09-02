Pastor Jesse Lee Cozart , age 72 of Leoma, TN passed away Friday September 2, 2022 at NHC Healthcare Scott after an extended illness. He was a native of Lawrence Co,TN.A Pastor,and a member of Victory Baptist Church. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Monday September 5, 2022 at 11:00 am. Kalab Cozart, Tim Gordon, & Jerry George will be officiating. Burial will follow in Bumpass Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Sunday September 4, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
Wife- Elizabeth Davis Cozart Leoma, TN
Sons- Jason Cozart Nashville, TN
Kelvin Cozart (Stacy) Loretto, TN
Keith Cozart (Terrie) Lawrenceburg, TN
Sister- Margaret Miller Hohenwald, TN
7-Grandchildren
3-Great Grandchildren
Preceded In Death By:
Parents- Walter & Elizabeth Stephenson Cozart
Brother- Walter Ardean Cozart Jr.
